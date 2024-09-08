Facebook removes TRT documentary ‘Journalism Under Genocide’ on Israeli military crimes

KHAN YOUNIS, GAZA: Facebook has removed a documentary by Turkish Radio Television (TRT) titled *Journalism Under Genocide*, which highlights Israeli military crimes against journalists, igniting debate over Meta’s content moderation policies.

The film, produced by TRT Arabi, sheds light on the experiences of journalists covering conflicts in Gaza and southern Lebanon, but Meta claimed it “promoted dangerous individuals and organisations.”

Aired on August 30, the documentary traces the systematic targeting of journalists since October 7, particularly by Israeli forces, and tells the stories of journalists killed while performing their duties. Director Khaldoun Fahmawi explained that the film focused on the TRT Arabi, Al Jazeera, Reuters, and AFP teams working in southern Lebanon, emphasising the risks journalists face daily.

The documentary also recounts the Israeli military’s attacks on journalists and their families, including the story of Mustafa Sawaf, a journalist whose family was massacred in an airstrike that killed 47 relatives, including his two sons, Marwan and Montaser.

Ismail Al-Thawabteh, Director General of the Government Media Office, reported that 172 journalists have been killed in Gaza due to Israeli targeting. He added, “Our records document the arrest of 36 journalists by Israel during the genocide war on Gaza.” Of these, four have been released, while 32 remain imprisoned.

Despite the film’s focus on exposing the dangers faced by journalists, Meta’s Facebook removed the content, stating it “violated community standards on dangerous individuals and organisations.” The platform’s message explained that the documentary “praises or supports individuals and organisations we define as dangerous.”

This removal has sparked accusations of double standards by Meta, particularly regarding Palestinian content. Meta has been criticised for imposing strict restrictions on Palestinian content during the conflict, angering Palestinian supporters. In contrast, Meta recently announced it would consider the term “martyr” neutral under certain conditions and plans to delete posts containing the term “Zionist,” categorising it as hate speech following consultations on its use across their platforms.