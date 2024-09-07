Two terrorists neutralised in Kalat IBO: ISPR

Militants were involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed in a fire exchange with the security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Balochistan’s Kalat district, the military confirmed on Saturday.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the IBO was conducted following the reported presence of terrorists last night. The troops surrounded and engaged terrorists’ location, and sent two terrorists to hell, it added.

“Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the terrorists, who were involved in numerous attacks on security forces and civilians,” the ISPR said.

A sanitization operation is ongoing to clear the area of any remaining threats.

“Pakistan’s security forces, alongside the nation, are committed to thwarting any attempts to destabilize peace, stability, and progress in Balochistan,” the military added.

Earlier on August 30, the security forces killed at least five terrorists of a banned militant group and injured three others in intelligence-based operations in multiple districts in Balochistan following a flare-up of violence and a string attacks in different areas of the province on August 26.

The security forces launched the operations after the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) — a separatist outfit — claimed responsibility for carrying out at least four terror attacks across the restive province, killing about 70 persons, including 14 security forces.

At least 21 militants were also gunned down in the attacks with one of them targeting 23 passengers belonging to the Punjab province who were offloaded from four trucks and gunned down in Musakhail district after being identified by their national ID cards.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday: “The security forces are conducting extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) to hunt down the perpetrators of these heinous acts.

“On the night [of] 29/30 August, in three separate IBOs in Kech, Panjgur, and Zhob district, five terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces, while three terrorists got injured during the intense fire exchange,” the ISPR said.

It added that the sanitisation operations would “continue until all perpetrators, facilitators, and abetters of these atrocious acts are brought to justice”.