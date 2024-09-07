Raja likely to take over as Omar Ayub steps down as PTI secretary general

ISLAMABAD: The resignation of Omar Ayub as the secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been approved by the party amidst ongoing restructuring and reshuffling within the party.

Omar Ayub, who also serves as the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, submitted his resignation on September 5, citing the overwhelming workload associated with his multiple roles.

He expressed his gratitude for the approval and stated that he will continue to contribute to the party as a dedicated member.

In his resignation statement, Ayub revealed that he had previously resigned on June 22, but that resignation had not been accepted.

He attributed the decision to step down to the demanding nature of his responsibilities, which included managing party affairs, attending court hearings, and handling constitutional matters.

Party sources indicate that Salman Akram Raja has been appointed as the new secretary general, taking over Ayub’s former role.

The PTI founder has also restructured the party’s administrative functions, with Omar Ayub and Senator Shibli Faraz leading parliamentary affairs, while Raoof Hassan will head the party’s think tank.

The restructuring aims to streamline the party’s operations and delegate responsibilities more effectively.