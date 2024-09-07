NATIONAL

Raja likely to take over as Omar Ayub steps down as PTI secretary general

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The resignation of Omar Ayub as the secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been approved by the party amidst ongoing restructuring and reshuffling within the party.

Omar Ayub, who also serves as the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, submitted his resignation on September 5, citing the overwhelming workload associated with his multiple roles.

He expressed his gratitude for the approval and stated that he will continue to contribute to the party as a dedicated member.

In his resignation statement, Ayub revealed that he had previously resigned on June 22, but that resignation had not been accepted.

He attributed the decision to step down to the demanding nature of his responsibilities, which included managing party affairs, attending court hearings, and handling constitutional matters.

Party sources indicate that Salman Akram Raja has been appointed as the new secretary general, taking over Ayub’s former role.

The PTI founder has also restructured the party’s administrative functions, with Omar Ayub and Senator Shibli Faraz leading parliamentary affairs, while Raoof Hassan will head the party’s think tank.

The restructuring aims to streamline the party’s operations and delegate responsibilities more effectively.

Previous article
Lahore police to place Teefi Butt and Tipu Truckanwala group members under house arrest
Next article
Govt declines to provide reasoning for election day mobile and internet shutdown
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Law will neither spare ‘toshakhana thieves,’ nor Katcha bandits: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the PTI has been repeatedly talking about "Jalsas" for the past month. However, PTI neither...

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 61 Palestinians as UN pursues vaccinations

Boeing’s uncrewed Starliner returns to Earth after troubled mission

Pakistani man charged over alleged plot to attack New York City Jewish centre around Oct 7

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.