Qureshi asserts loyalty, denies any compromise

LAHORE: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has firmly stated that, as a deputy leader of PTI, he has no intention of fleeing and is committed to facing the legal challenges head-on.

Appearing before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore for hearings related to the May 9 incident, Qureshi addressed the court from the rostrum. He remarked that he was not in Punjab when the cases were filed and was arrested over a year later, only to be re-arrested in connection with the May 9 cases upon his release.

Qureshi emphasized his unwavering commitment to PTI and rejected any notion of evasion, asserting that his presence could galvanize supporters. He criticized the sudden surge of 55 cases against him, arguing that the delays are deliberate and a waste of the nation’s time. He expressed confidence in the judiciary and demanded a fair trial if he is indeed guilty.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that authorities fear his release could lead to public mobilisation, adding that he is facing fabricated charges.

The former Foreign Minister stressed his commitment to the rule of law, stating, “I have never thought of fleeing. I am the deputy captain of PTI’s founding leader and have been in politics for 40 years without a single case against me until now.”

He also accused the prosecution of deliberately delaying the trial, stating that authorities were avoiding arguments to prolong the case.

“If we are guilty, we should be punished. They are wasting the nation’s time,” he added. He is currently dealing with 55 legal cases. He expressed his confidence in the judiciary and called for justice to be served swiftly.