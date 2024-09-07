PTI power show: President signs bill restricting public gatherings in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has signed the Public Order and Peaceful Assembly Bill 2024 into law after it was passed by both the Senate and National Assembly, banning unauthorised public gatherings in the capital.

Following the president’s approval, the law introduces penalties for holding gatherings without permission in Islamabad, with violators facing up to three years in prison and fines.

Repeat offenders could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.

The government pushed the bill through the Senate two days ago and the National Assembly yesterday, despite strong opposition criticism.

Opponents allege the law was passed to prevent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from holding its rally scheduled for tomorrow in Islamabad.

The PTI rally has been relocated to a ground near Sangjani Cattle Market, 200 metres from the original venue of Paswal Road.

The Islamabad district administration has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the event, and PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar, Omer Ayub, and Asad Qaiser, have begun preparations.

However, Islamabad Police intercepted the rally’s equipment, including the DJ system last night.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has stated that the party will hold a peaceful rally, not a long march or sit-in, and urged authorities to avoid creating any hurdles.

Speaking to the media after visiting the rally site with party leaders, Barrister Gohar said, “Our rally will be peaceful, and we have an NOC. No obstacles should be placed in our way.”

He further stressed that the rally is for the public, votes, and true freedom.

PTI leadership has confirmed that the rally will proceed as planned, calling on workers and supporters to gather at the venue by 2pm.

In response to the planned rally, the government has positioned containers on various roads in Islamabad.