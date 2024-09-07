World

Prince William and Kate are ‘justifiably fearful’ of what Harry and Meghan could do next: report

By Web Desk

Amid growing speculation that Prince Harry is eager to return to the UK and has reached out to former aides to explore a possible comeback, the Royal Family’s initial reaction is reportedly one of resistance. Although Kate Middleton, once very close to Harry, is said to wish for reconciliation between the brothers, the first response from the family has been one of “fear”—concerned that any conversation could later be revealed in another book or TV interview.

An insider has revealed that no reunion is likely until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue an apology for their public remarks about the Royal Family. “There’s no sign of that happening,” the source said, adding, “It’s hard to imagine a reconciliation. How could there be when William and Catherine have the justifiable fear that anything they say could end up in a future book or on a television show?”

The relationship was strained further when Harry and Meghan publicly criticized the Royal Family, accusing members of making their lives unbearable. Since then, the trust between them has been severely damaged.

An old friend of Harry commented that he seems to be ignoring the fact that he is no longer welcome within the family. Harry reportedly expects an apology from William, while William and Kate are waiting for Harry and Meghan to apologize—a stalemate that leaves no room for Harry’s return to the Royal fold. With his life split between the US and the UK alongside Meghan, the possibility of his reintegration into the Royal Family seems increasingly unlikely.

Previous article
Prince Harry set to receive ‘millions’ on 40th birthday as Meghan’s business suffers major blow
Next article
Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: CBI rules out gang rape, Sanjay Roy lone suspect
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Here’s what we know so far about Colt Gray, the 14-year-old...

A 14-year-old boy, Colt Gray, has been charged with four counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing two students and two teachers at...

Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: CBI rules out gang rape, Sanjay Roy lone suspect

Prince Harry set to receive ‘millions’ on 40th birthday as Meghan’s business suffers major blow

Homeowner arrested after two housemaids hospitalized in Lahore after alleged torture

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.