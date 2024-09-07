NATIONAL

Pakistan proud of Air Force’s courage, dedication: PM

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the entire nation is proud of Pakistan Air Force.

In a message on the occasion of PAF Day, the premier paid tributes to sacrifices and professoinalism of Pakistan Air Force.

He mentioned that on this date in 1965, the PAF created history of courage and bravery. Despite being less in number, the brave men of PAF foiled the evil intentions of the enemy.

The Prime Minister said that M. M. Alam shattered the enemy’s arrogance by destroying five of their aircraft within a minute.

Meanwhile, in a post on his X handle on the occasion of PAF Day, the Prime Minister said their exceptional service and prowess ensures that our skies are safe, and their determination and valour contributes to a stronger Pakistan.

