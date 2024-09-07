Nation commemorates legacy of 1965 War with celebration of 59th Defence Day

ISLAMABAD: The nation marked its 59th Defence Day on Friday to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes of the 1965 war against India.

A change of guards was held in major centres, including the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi and Allama Iqbal’s in Lahore.

According to state-owned Radio Pakistan, “It was on this day in 1965 the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.”

A statement was issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on behalf of the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff committee, Services Chiefs and Armed Forces, saying that they “proudly commemorate the triumphant legacy of the 1965 War” — something they described as “a paradigm of the nation’s indomitable will and unyielding spirit.”

“This day serves as a poignant tribute to the valour, sacrifice, and heroism of our gallant soldiers who valiantly defended the motherland against formidable odds,” the ISPR statement said.

“Fifty-nine years ago, the Pakistan Armed Forces decisively thwarted the enemy’s malicious designs, securing a historic victory that will be etched in the annals of history forever. The 1965 War was a beacon of hope, exemplifying the nation’s resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

“We pay heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan who have laid down their lives since 1947 in defence of Pakistan and especially those who have given ultimate sacrifices in fights & war against terrorism. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

The military’s media wing also paid tribute to the veterans who “fought valiantly”, vowing that “their bravery and selflessness will always be remembered.”

“The Pakistan Armed Forces reaffirm their unwavering commitment to defend the country against all threats and challenges,” it added. “We along with Law Enforcement Agencies stand ready to defend our homeland with unwavering dedication and unrelenting passion, upholding the spirit of September 1965.

“We also pay tribute to the families of all our martyrs and veterans who have borne the brunt of their loved ones’ sacrifices with courage and resilience.”

Armed forces mark 59 years of vigilance, excellence, resilience: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that today on September 6, Pakistan commemorates a pivotal moment in its history, Defence and Martyrs Day, honoring the unwavering courage and ultimate sacrifices of its brave armed forces who repelled India’s aggression in 1965.

“Fifty-nine years on, the Armed Forces of Pakistan unceasingly show the same ever-ready state of alertness, professional excellence and war preparedness while up-keeping the ‘Spirit of September’ that has become a symbol of resistance and resilience,” the prime minister said in a message on Defence and Martyrs Day, September 6, 2024.

He said the September 6 marks a significant day in the history of Pakistan. “Every year on this day, the Pakistani nation observes “Defence & Martyrs Day” in a befitting manner. Together we pay rich tributes to the valiant sons of soil and brave heroes of our Armed Forces who fearlessly fought, and defeated India that attacked our motherland across the international border on 6 September 1965,” he added.

Despite their numerical advantage, the prime minister said the enemy designs were thwarted by the valiant Armed Forces and were handed an unforgettable defeat, on all fronts.

“The courage and dedication of our soldiers coupled with preparedness of the Armed Forces ensure that we live in a free and sovereign country. We salute the families of Shuhada, whose immense resilience and strength continues to inspire us to commit to the defence of the country,” he said adding “Our Armed Forces, equipped with modern day combat capability, are constantly enhancing their prowess to defend our territorial integrity and sovereign identity”.

Armed forces prepared to to respond to any challenge: President

President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan’s armed forces were vigilant and ever ready to respond to any challenge to national sovereignty and territorial integrity and also fully prepared to defeat terrorists.

The president, in his message to the nation on the Defence and Martyrs’ Day of Pakistan, said that Pakistan’s armed forces were provided with adequate defence equipment and possessed the desired professional skills and the will to protect the country from all challenges.

On the Day, he paid homage to the country’s Ghazis and Shuhada, who rendered immense sacrifices and bravely defended the country against external aggression.

“This day is a reminder of our nation’s unwavering commitment and determination to defend its sovereignty. I pay homage to the brave sons of the soil who shattered the enemy’s dreams to harm Pakistan,” he remarked.