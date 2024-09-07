Kensington Palace makes big announcement amid Kate Middleton’s new plans

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton and Prince William are ramping up their PR operations at Kensington Palace – in a sign that the Princess of Wales may be getting ready to take on more royal duties soon.

Kate Middleton, in her latest statement, also has hinted at return to royal duties.

The future queen shared her personal message on social media with major hint at returning to royal duties.

Welcoming Dwayne Fields as the new UK Chief Scout, Kate Middleton said, “Looking forward to working with you! C.”

As Kate Middleton has returned from summer vacations at Balmoral, she and Prince William are reportedly hiring a new senior communications officer, who will help them work in the UK, along with overseas tours.

Kensington Palace has announced the job which is based at the Palace in central London, saying that Kate and William are ‘open to discussing flexible working at interview stage’.

The job advertisement reads: “This role will be part of a multi-disciplinary team working together to communicate the work of The Prince and Princess.

“The successful candidate will lead on communications plans for Their Royal Highnesses’ engagements and support on the delivery of communications strategies to promote their key projects.”