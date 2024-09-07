Case registered against three in Muzaffargarh for ‘raping’ schoolteacher

Kot Addu city police have lodged a case against a man and two accomplices for allegedly sexually assaulting a female schoolteacher. The man also extorted Rs5 million from her under the guise of arranging US visas for her and her family, and subsequently blackmailing her for more money, according to a report published in Dawn.

The case was filed based on a complaint from the teacher at a government school, accusing the main suspect, ‘J’, from a village in Mian Chunnu tehsil, along with his accomplice ‘GM’ from Multan, and an unidentified individual. According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered under sections 292 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), the teacher had developed a friendship with ‘J’ through a social media platform.

The FIR details that ‘J’ promised to arrange US visas for the woman and her family and fraudulently took Rs5 million from her. Two years ago, she met him at the residence of his accomplice ‘GM’ in Multan, where he allegedly raped her. The victim further claimed that the prime suspect raped her multiple times thereafter and recorded compromising videos of her.

According to the schoolteacher, the suspects began blackmailing her, demanding additional money and threatening to release the videos online if she did not comply. She urged authorities to arrest the culprits and recover the stolen money.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Abbasi confirmed that a case had been registered, and efforts were underway to apprehend the suspects named in the FIR.

In a separate case, Kot Sultan police filed a report against two individuals for allegedly attempting to blackmail a woman and her daughter using footage from a CCTV camera, and physically assaulting them.

The complainant alleged that the suspects, Aqdas Mehdi and Khurram Shahzad, who lived nearby, had installed a CCTV camera that captured footage of her and her daughter. The suspects reportedly used the footage to blackmail the victims, threatening to post it on social media unless they agreed to form personal relations with them. When the woman and her daughter refused, the suspects allegedly resorted to physical violence.

The complainant stated that despite approaching the Layyah district police officer in an open court to request the removal of the camera, no action was taken. She further alleged that the suspects threatened to kill her and her daughter if they pursued their complaint regarding the camera.

Kot Sultan police have registered a case against the suspects under sections 341, 509, and 354 of the PPC. The woman and her daughter have called on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take swift action against the accused.