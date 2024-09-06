Victim’s family forgives suspect Natasha Danish in Karsaz road accident case

The family of the victims of the Karsaz road accident have decided to forgive the suspect involved in the tragic incident, expressing no objection to the bail request in court. On Friday, the heirs stated that the accident was unintentional and that they had resolved matters with the suspect.

In an affidavit set to be presented to the court during the bail hearing, the heirs said, “We have reached an agreement and have pardoned the suspect. We forgive in the name of Allah, the most merciful and compassionate.” The statement emphasized their belief that the accident was not a deliberate act of harm.

They further clarified that their decision to pardon the suspect and issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) was made voluntarily. “We are under no pressure, and what is mentioned in the affidavit is entirely truthful,” the document read.

The heirs of the victims, including Usama Arif (son of Imran), Imran’s wife, and daughter, are expected to submit the NOC to the court as part of the suspect’s bail plea.

The Accident

The accident, which occurred near the Pakistan Maritime Museum on August 19, involved a luxury vehicle crashing into multiple cars, resulting in the deaths of a young woman and an elderly man. The victims were identified as 26-year-old Aamna and her 60-year-old father, Imran. Another person injured in the accident remains in critical condition.

Emergency responders transported the deceased and injured to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical and legal procedures. Law enforcement officials reported that the suspect, a woman driving the luxury vehicle, sustained a head injury and underwent a CT scan at JPMC.

According to the suspect, the vehicle lost control while she was driving on a service road near Karsaz, which led to the fatal crash.

The Case

A case was initially filed by Imtiaz Arif, the brother of the deceased, at the Bahadurabad police station. Charges of culpable homicide and negligence were added to the FIR. Imtiaz recounted receiving a phone call about the accident and arriving at JPMC, where he discovered that both his brother and niece had died.

He later learned that the suspect’s SUV had struck his brother’s motorcycle from behind, causing the fatal crash. Another motorcyclist, Abdul Salam, was also injured in the incident. Imtiaz blamed the suspect’s “negligence, reckless driving, and speeding” for the deaths of his family members.

The police confirmed that the suspect held a valid driving license, and as a result, the charge of culpable homicide was included in the case. Additional charges of negligence and reckless driving were also filed.

Drug Charges

In a further development, another case was lodged against the suspect after tests confirmed the presence of methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth, in her blood and urine samples. The samples had been collected by JPMC shortly after the accident.

A fresh report from the medico-legal officer (MLO) revealed traces of the banned substance, leading to the incorporation of a new section in the case related to the use of prohibited substances. This additional charge was filed on behalf of the state, following the MLO’s findings.