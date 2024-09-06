Suspect arrested in Islamabad for online sexual harassment and blackmail

ISLAMABAD: A suspect involved in online sexual harassment and blackmail has been arrested in Islamabad.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing arrested suspect Fahad Saeed as part of its intensified crackdown on online harassment and blackmail.

He is accused of blackmailing a woman by sharing edited images of her on social media and sending inappropriate content to her relatives.

He allegedly used WhatsApp to intimidate the victim. The FIA has seized four mobile phones, two laptops, a CPU, and other evidence from Saeed.

Objectionable material was also recovered from the devices. The suspect is currently in custody, with investigations underway.

The FIA plans to file a charge sheet based on solid evidence and seeks to ensure that Saeed receives appropriate legal penalties.

In a separate case, the FIA’s cybercrime circle arrested a suspect named Muhammad Amir on charges of harassing a woman on TikTok in Karachi.

The arrest followed a complaint from a couple who accused Muhammad Amir of blackmailing them with an inappropriate video of the woman.

The accused was apprehended in the Safora area after the couple alleged that he had been extorting money from them.

According to the complaint, he used the video to harass the woman and demand payment from the couple.

Previously, the FIA’s Cybercrime Circle Islamabad arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in blackmailing and harassing a female doctor by uploading her pictures on social media and extorting money on the pretext of getting her a job in a hospital abroad in Islamabad.

There were three people accused in this case.

According to the officials, after receiving money from the doctor, the three accused uploaded objectionable pictures of the doctor on WhatsApp groups, harassed her and ruined her image in front of her family.