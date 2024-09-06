Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Prince Harry’s apology demand

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken a strong stance on the possibility of Prince Harry’s return as Duke demands apology from the Prince of Wales.

According to reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to maintain their distance from Harry due to a “justified fear” of being betrayed again.

A source close to William and Kate have revealed that they have ruled out any reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex, hinting that the Prince of Wales has no intention of responding to Harry’s demand of apology.

They even claimed that William and Kate will not consider a reunion with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, until they receive a formal apology.

The insider further added that the Waleses are still reeling from the private details shared in Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, which included arguments with William and criticisms of Kate.

Speaking with Daily Mail, the royal insider said that William and Kate have no desire to reunite with Harry even though the Prince of Wales recently crossed paths with the Duke at their uncle’s funeral in UK.

“There will be no reunion until Harry and Meghan apologise to their Royal Highnesses for everything they have said,” the source added. “And there is no sign that is likely.”

Sharing their two cents on the matter, a friend of William’s noted that trust has been broken between the estranged royal brothers, which is making it difficult for the royal family members to even think of a reconciliation.

“It’s hard to see a reconciliation,” they said. “How could there be when William and Catherine have the justifiable fear that anything they say could appear in a future book or be repeated in a TV programme.”