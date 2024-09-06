Monsoon rains to last till Friday in Punjab

The Met Department has forecasted that most parts of Pakistan will experience hot and dry conditions today, while sporadic rainfall is expected in certain regions, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Kashmir, and the hilly areas.

In the northern areas, cities such as Abbottabad, Mansehra, Balakot, Battagram, Swat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan have a likelihood of rain, providing a brief respite from the hot weather. In the tourist-frequented spots of Murree, Galiyat, and their surroundings, rain accompanied by thunderstorms is also expected.

Islamabad and its adjacent areas are expected to remain partly cloudy, while rain may occur in the southeastern districts of Sindh, including Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Mithi, and Tharparkar. However, other parts of Sindh will remain dry and hot.

Islamabad and its surrounding areas are predicted to remain partly cloudy throughout the day, with no significant rainfall expected.

Monsoon rains in Lahore, Punjab

Meanwhile, monsoon rains continue to impact Lahore and other parts of Punjab, with intermittent showers forecasted throughout Thursday.

There is a possibility of intermittent rain in Lahore today. The current temperature in the city stands at 26°C, with humidity levels at 80%, according to the Met Department. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 33°C, while the minimum will hover around 25°C.

This monsoon spell is expected to persist into the next day, resulting in a significant temperature drop, making the weather more pleasant across Punjab.