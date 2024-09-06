NATIONAL

LHC orders removal of Lt. Gen Munir Afsar as NADRA chairman

By Monitoring Report
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the removal of Lieutenant General Munir Afsar from his role as Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). The decision came in response to a petition filed by a citizen, Ashba Kamran, who contested the legality of his appointment.

The court’s ruling followed a detailed hearing on the matter, where the legality of the appointment process was brought into question. After reviewing the arguments presented, the court sided with the petitioner and declared the appointment of Lt. General Afsar invalid, effectively terminating his position as NADRA chairman.

