LHC orders removal of Lt. Gen Munir Afsar as NADRA chairman

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the removal of Lieutenant General Munir Afsar from his role as Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). The decision came in response to a petition filed by a citizen, Ashba Kamran, who contested the legality of his appointment.
