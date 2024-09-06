How New Regulations are Shaping the Future of Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are digitally encoded currencies that can be mined using immensely powerful computers. There are several types of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Each type varies based on whether it has a limited or unlimited supply. Also, their utility varies, and Bitcoin works better as a current, and Ethereum works better for smart contracts. However, the legality and acceptability of cryptos are shrouded in mystery.

Laws, Regulations And Norms In The Crypto Market

Different countries have different rules about Cryptocurrencies. In some countries like El Salvador, they are recognized as legal tender. This means that they can be easily exchanged as currency, just like the Pound and Dollar. However, some countries like China are completely banned or illegal.

In countries like India and the United States, these cryptos are not banned, but complex rules regulate them. Although the rules surrounding Cryptocurrency laws are complex, nobody can deny that these currencies are valuable assets.

This blog post discusses the crypto regulation landscape of three important countries: China, the USA, and India.

The People’s Republic Of China

The People’s Republic Of China does not recognize cryptos as legal tender. These currencies are not legal in mainland China. When China, the biggest exporter in the world, banned Bitcoins, the price of Bitcoin saw a huge fall. So, a bank in mainland China will not deal with any type of Cryptocurrency. However, this does not mean that people in China have no opportunity to buy or sell cryptos. People can still buy cryptos via online portals that have their headquarters overseas.

United States Of America

In the United States, too, cryptos are not recognized as legal tender, and the Federal Bank is still cautious about the financial implications of accepting these currencies as legal tender. The Government in the US has brought in legislation to regulate the cryptos.

In the US, the sale of cryptos is regulated. However, the regulation is in place only if the sale happens under state or federal laws and the cryptos are recognized as securities. Hence, according to the US stock market regulator, cryptos are treated as securities. So, in the US the owner of cryptos does enjoy a safety net for his investments. But there is another body, the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) that considers cryptos as commodities and not securities. So, in case someone tries to manipulate the US stock market via crypto-derived instruments, then it falls under the jurisdiction of the CFTC. Hence, it is clear that multiple bodies regulate the crypto market in the USA. This multiplicity of jurisdiction creates a lot of ambiguity for the general public who wishes to invest in cryptos.

India

India is a developing nation but it is an emerging economy and has a huge young population who are interested in investing in cryptos. Cryptos are not illegal in India. This means that any person can buy, sell and hold cryptos in India. In India, cryptos are not regulated by any central agency like the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI). Also, there are no proper rules for settling any dispute that arises during the sale or purchase of any cryptos. So, in India the investor bears complete responsibility for his transactions that involve cryptos. The Central Bank of India, the RBI, still considers cryptos to be volatile, and their nature can cause disruptions in the market.

Final Words

Cryptos and their regulations are not very clear. Moreover, there is no global consensus on the regulation of cryptos, and the diversity of laws affects the global crypto market. The future of crypto regulation remains ambiguous. However, as major economies take cognizance of the utility of the crypto market, cryptos are likely to gain greater acceptability.