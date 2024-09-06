Gunmen kill man near Islamabad’s busy business hub

ISLAMABAD: A man was killed in a shooting near Islamabad’s bustling I-8 business center. According to media reports, unknown assailants fired at the victim, resulting in his death.

Eyewitnesses reported that the armed attackers fired for about five minutes, targeting the man who was sitting in his vehicle.

The victim, injured from the gunfire, attempted to escape by running into a nearby under-construction building. However, the attackers followed him inside, continued shooting, and then fled the scene in a double-cabin truck.

Witnesses noted that the victim’s vehicle crashed into a tree as he tried to evade the attackers. However, a companion of the victim’s reportedly survived the attack and fled from the scene.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the I-9 police station, which initially was unaware of the situation. Police teams have been dispatched to the scene, and the body has been transferred to the hospital for legal proceedings.

Police have identified the deceased as Qamar Raja from Mandi Bahauddin. Initial reports suggest that the murder might be linked to personal enmity. Authorities have set up checkpoints to apprehend the fleeing suspects and are in contact with the victim’s family.

A senior police officer stated that the perpetrators will not escape justice and will be captured soon.