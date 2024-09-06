Army has no political agenda nor supports or opposes any party: DG ISPR

Military believes in self-accountability and Gen Faiz’s court-martial best example of military’s self-accountability: Lt-Gen Chaudhry

Hints at possibility of ex-PM Imran’s trial under Army Act in case pertaining to former ISI chief Faiz Hameed

Says 32,173 IBOs conducted in the current year so far, with 4,021 in the past month, leading to killing of 90 khawarij

ISLAMABAD: Declaring that the army has no political agenda nor it supports or opposes any party, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) spokesperson said on Thursday that court-martial proceedings against former spymaster Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed were initiated based on “concrete evidence” following a detailed probe.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, ISPR Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the Pakistan Army had no political agenda as it believed in self-accountability, hinted at the possibility of former prime minister Imran Khan may face a trial under the Army Act in a case pertaining to former ISI chief Lt General (retd) Faiz Hameed.

During a press briefing, when journalist asked about the concerns of PTI leadership, Lt-Gen Chaudhry replied: “The matter is sub judice, but I will say that according to military law, if any person uses individuals under the Army Act for their personal objectives, the law will take its own course.”

Since the arrest of Gen Faiz, Imran Khan has expressed concerns that he might be implicated and also moved the Islamabad High Court, seeking an order to prevent his possible military trial.

Observers believe that the DG ISPR’s calculated remarks suggested that the jailed PTI founder could be implicated in the ongoing court martial proceedings against former ISI chief General Faiz.

In the 48-minute media briefing, the DG ISPR spoke about Gen Faiz’s court-martial as an example of the military’s self-accountability, military operations in the wake of the deadly August 26 attacks in Balochistan and Pakistan-Afghanistan ties, among other issues.

The former spymaster has been facing allegations, including misuse of authority, corruption and violation of the military discipline to collude with a political party to undermine the institution of the army after retirement.

Lt-Gen Chaudhry made it clear that the Pakistan Army is a national institution with no political agenda, elaborating that there had been complete consensus within the institution that the army would stay away from political matters.

He insisted that the army as an institution plays its role with elected government as per the Constitution and law. “The army neither opposes nor favours any political party,” he insisted.

He said court martial proceedings were initiated against Faiz Hameed after multiple violations of the Pakistan Army Act were proven.

He clarified that in this case, anyone involved, regardless of their rank or status, will face action.

He emphasised the military’s belief in self-accountability, noting that the army’s system of accountability is comprehensive, robust, and “time-tested,” based on solid evidence rather than mere accusations.

He said that when laws and regulations in the army are violated, the automatic system of accountability is triggered, and the concerned officers are given all legal rights, including choosing their own lawyer.

“We hope that such self-accountability will also encourage other institutions,” DG ISPR said.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s war against terrorism is being fought under an approved and integrated strategy, with input from various political parties, stakeholders, and governments.

He mentioned that over the past two decades, more than 46,000 square kilometers of land have been cleared of terrorists during the war on terror.

He further stated that there is no area in Pakistan where terrorists hold sway, as the “clear and hold” phases have been successfully completed.

He condemned the targeting of unarmed civilians, describing it as a reflection of the terrorists’ mindset and desperation.

Flare-up of violence in Balochistan

Referring to the flare-up of violence and deadly terror attacks on August 26 across Balochistan, the DG ISPR said they were carried out “on the directives of internal and external enemies and their enablers” with the aim to impact Balochistan’s peaceful environment and development by targeting innocent people.

DG Chaudhry recalled that in response, the security forces eliminated 21 terrorists while 14 security personnel were martyred.

“We know that a sense of deprivation and state force is also found among the people of Balochistan, which certain elements exploiting on external directives.

“They exploit it so that the ongoing development and public welfare process could be affected through fear and alarm,” he added.

The DG ISPR went on to say that those carrying out the attacks and those ordering them “had no connection with Islam, humanity, Baloch tradition or actions”.

Pak Army, LEAs carry out 130 operations daily

Speaking about the counterterrorism efforts in the country being carried out by the security forces, DG Chaudhry said 32,173 intelligence-based operations were conducted in the first eight months of the year, with 4,021 of them happening in the past month, leading to the neutralisation of 90 khawarij.

He added that the Pakistan Army, police, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies “carry out more than 130 operations daily” to eradicate terrorism.

Stating that 193 brave soldiers embraced martyrdom in the last eight months of 2024, the military’s spokesperson asserted that the entire nation paid tribute to them and their bereaved families.

“The war against Fitna al-Khawarij and terrorism will continue till the eradication of the last khariji and terrorist,” he vowed.

Earlier this month, the government declared the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna al-Khawarij and all other terrorists associated with the group as khariji (outcasts).

The ISPR official then detailed an “important and successful operation” carried out since August 20 in the Tirah valley against the TTP and proscribed organisations Lashkar-i-Islam and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

Stating that the operations were based on accurate and solid information, he said 37 terrorists had been killed so far while 14 others were left injured.

“Those sent to hell also included highly wanted khariji leader Abuzar urf Saddam,” DG Chaudhry said, adding that four brave soldiers embraced martyrdom.

“Such IBOs are the evidence of our security forces’ bravery and determination to end the evil of terrorism,” he asserted.

Heightened security concerns

In the latest flare-up of violence, dozens of militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) launched numerous attacks across Balochistan last week, killing at least 50, including 14 security men.

A suicide attack also took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan on August 26, killing four and injuring 15.

Terrorist attacks across the country surged to 59 in August, compared to July’s 38, according to a digital database maintained by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank. The majority of the attacks occurred in KP and Balochistan.

In response to the deadly attacks, the country’s leaders pledged their full support to the Balochistan government in combating terrorism, including financial support worth Rs5 million according to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Meanwhile, the military also sped up its counterterrorism operations in KP and Balochistan, which are the most hard-hit by militancy.

Thirty-seven terrorists were killed and 14 others suffered serious injuries in 10 days from August 20 onwards as security forces carried out an extensive operation, ISPR said previously.

In a first Corps Commanders’ Conference held since the Balochistan attacks, the military’s top brass vowed on Tuesday not to let “hard-earned successes” against terrorism go wasted.

It attributed the rise in terrorism to “inimical forces, malicious actors, subversive proxies”, and the “facilitators of external and internal adversaries”.