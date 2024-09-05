Who is Colt Gray, the 14-year old suspect in Georgia high school shooting that claimed 4 lives

A 14-year-old, identified as Colt Gray, has been charged with carrying out the deadliest school shooting of the year at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left nine others injured. The victims include two students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and two teachers, Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53.

Gray allegedly used an AR-platform weapon during the attack, and authorities are investigating how the gun was acquired. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) confirmed that Gray had been on law enforcement’s radar after online threats were made last year on Discord, where he allegedly referenced Adam Lanza, the Sandy Hook shooter. Despite these threats, law enforcement did not have probable cause for an arrest at the time.

Although Gray is in custody, authorities have not yet confirmed a motive. Investigators are examining his previous interactions with child services and considering whether there were any associates involved in the crime. Gray is expected to make his first court appearance soon, where he will face murder charges and be prosecuted as an adult.

Classes have been canceled across Barrow County for the remainder of the week as the investigation continues, and authorities work to ensure there are no further threats to schools in the area.