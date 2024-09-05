The spirit of Defence Day

Like every year, a grateful Pakistani nation is celebrating the Defence of Pakistan Day in a befitting manner thus paying tributes to its Shuhada and Ghazis who had defended the geographical as well as ideological borders of the motherland boldly and courageously in September 1965 defeating the enemy on the ground, in the air and on the seas. They had thus written a golden chapter of the country’s history which had come into existence with the blessings of Almighty Allah under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the world map out of nowhere on 14 August 1947.

Like Independence Day, the Defence of Pakistan Day is being celebrated by the civil, military and political leadership and the entire nation.

It was on 6 September 1965, that India had crossed the international borders and attacked Pakistan through Lahore without a warning or a formal declaration of war. By doing so, India, which day and night claims to be the largest democracy in the world, had utterly and totally violated the international charter of the United Nations and also the norms of civilized behaviour among states, in her desire to subjugate the neighbouring countries of the region. India had also quite arrogantly and blatantly brushed aside all her international commitments.

Even after lapse of 59 years, those who had witnessed the sneaky and treacherous Indian attack like this scribe and are still alive having vivid memory of those 17 days and celebrate the Defence of Pakistan Day on September 6 every year, keep reminding the new generations about how the armed forces of Pakistan, solidly backed by the entire nation, had defeated the Indian attackers. They tell the new generations about the Indian Army Chief’s desire to sip a big peg of whisky in the Lahore Gymkhana Club, then in Bagh-e-Jinnah, on September 6 evening, about the dogfight of PAF Sabres over Lahore chasing Indian aircrafts and the great tank battle at Chowinda in Sialkot sector, in which Indian forces were foiled and defeated.

During the 1965 War, while the armed forces were engaged in defending the geographical frontiers on ground, air and sea, the entire nation had formed a strong rock-like second defence line extending and providing all out support to their forces.

While doing so, the people had forgotten which government was in power. Field Marshal Muhammad Ayub Khan was at the helm of national affairs as the President and his inspirational speech over Radio Pakistan after the sneaky Indian attack had infused great spirit and courage among everyone. The national priorities had become very clear. In those days, any danger to the motherland called for unity and unstinted support to the government and the armed forces, and it was forthcoming in a very strong and firm manner. It is a matter of record that in those 17 days Pakistan was at war with India, crime had been reduced negligibly to the lowest level ever. No political party or leader was seen trying to draw any advantage out of the war or berate the government of the day for political or personal gains. They were all one and united in the defence of the motherland and defeating the Indian aggressors.

All of us should be paying to the Shuhada and Ghazis of the September War and reaching out to their families, taking care and thus reiterating that they are not alone and the entire nation is with them in every difficult hour of theirs.

In all fairness, Pakistan had emerged from the 17 days-long September War with India a strong and self-confident nation, genuinely proud of itself and its armed forces. The nation had demonstrated utmost unity in its ranks in facing the danger and aggression from India. It is quite rightly said and believed that national unity and full and solid support in unquestionable manner to the armed forces in the field is essential for victory in war. And this was amply proved during the 1965 War. With the unstinted support of the entire nation, the armed forces of Pakistan were able to repulse the naked Indian aggression across the international borders forcing her to pay the price for it by capturing four times more territory than what India had occupied and forcing her to accept a ceasefire return to the negotiating table and to give back each others’ captured territory.

It was certainly the finest hour of glory of Army, Air Force and a day to be always remembered by future generations and paying tributes to the Shuhada and Ghazis of the 17 days war with India. We should also be offering tributes and prayers for those officers and jawans of the armed forces who were martyred in action since 1948 in the defence of the ideological and geographical frontiers of the mother including those laying down their lives in the ongoing war against the militants, extremists and terrorists to ensure safe and secure Pakistan for the posterity.

And while we celebrate the Defence of Pakistan Day on September 6 now and every year in future as well with the continued blessings of the Almighty, it should also be observed as a thanksgiving day in line with the spirit and national unity demonstrated during the September War and above all petty personal, political and other considerations whatsoever. We should also be praying for the safety, security and solidarity of Pakistan and also seeking the blessings of the Almighty for continuously granting us the strength, courage, commitment and determination to continue protecting and safeguarding at all costs and offering all sacrifices, the freedom and honour of our God- given motherland Pakistan for now and always.

All of us should be paying to the Shuhada and Ghazis of the September War and reaching out to their families, taking care and thus reiterating that they are not alone and the entire nation is with them in every difficult hour of theirs.