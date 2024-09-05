Sarim Burney’s bail plea rejected for second time in human trafficking case

KARACHI: The Judicial Magistrate East on Thursday turned down the bail plea of social activist Sarim Burney in a human trafficking and document forgery case.

The court pronounced the verdict on Sarim Burney’s bail plea which was reserved yesterday.

It is for the second time Burney’s bail plea was rejected by the court in the case and he is currently in jail on judicial remand.

Arrested on June 5 at Karachi Airport upon arrival from the US, social and human rights activist Sarim Burney is accused of human trafficking and document forgery. The FIA claimed the social activist was following a complaint by the United States (US) Consulate.

In the first FIR, the Federal Investigation Agency booked the rights activist for ‘trafficking’ a newborn baby – identified as Haya – to the US. Haya, who according to FIA was the last girl trafficked to US, was allegedly bought from her parents for Rs1 million.

“Sarim Burney trafficked 20 newborns to the US in the past year on the pretext of adoption, 15 of whom were baby girls,” the FIA claimed in its charge sheet.

The FIA, in a statement, said that the records of the allegedly trafficked children were provided by the Pakistan Embassy. Citing the Trust documents, the agency said Burney’s wife was also among the beneficiaries.

The agency further claimed that several individuals assisted Burney in purchasing and trafficking children.

According to the FIA, Haya’s parents are extremely poor, and their statements have been recorded. Further cases related to human trafficking and money laundering will be registered against Burney, the agency said.

Burney was under surveillance by American authorities during his recent visit to the US, and he was interrogated twice by American officials, the FIA said. After his arrest, Burney admitted to his involvement in the illegal adoption and trafficking of children.

Sarim Burney is founder and chairman of a non-profitable organization ‘Sarim Burney Welfare-Trust’. Since its establishment, the trust has helped many poor and victim, children and women.