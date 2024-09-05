Entertainment

Royal family receives stern warning as William ‘ready’ to welcome Harry back

By Agencies

Royal family has received a stern warning after a report claimed that Prince William is “open” to the idea of welcoming Prince Harry back into the royal family fold.

A source has told The Express that the Duke of Sussex is “open to reconciling with his brother,” as William, too, has not shown any opposition to welcoming him back to the UK.

However, the insider said that the Prince of Wales seems to be “ready” for the much-awaited reunion with Harry but he wants things “to start from scratch, a fresh start type scenario, where things from the past are not to be mentioned.”

Following the report, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams warned Prince William and the rest of the royal family members that public may be “appalled” by the “prospect” of the Sussexes rejoining royal events.

The royal biographer said that while Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the royal family could reignite “disillusioned” young people’s interest in the British monarchy, others may not be accepting of it.

He said, “Most supporters of the monarchy would be appalled at the prospect of the Sussexes appearing at Trooping the Colour or at Christmas.”

“Their presence would surely detract from the serious work the royal family does throughout the year too,” the expert told the publication.

