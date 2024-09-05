King Charles III – who’s very much devoted to the monarchy – has already rejected the Duke’s offer to join the Firm as part-time working royal as the monarch pays whole respect to the late Queen’s decision, according to royal aide.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has revealed the bitter truth about Prince Harry’s future in the royal family, saying the 75-year-old has a firm stance on the matter.

The King feels similar to his late mother – there’s no half in, half out,” Harrold told GB News.

The King’s former aide went on saying that if the Duke of Sussex were to return, he would need to fully commit to royal responsibilities.

Harrold explained: “If Harry does come back, he can’t do his media work and be a royal. It’s not something that they will want to support or endorse or have any sort of connection to.”

Meanwhile, few reports, citing people close to Harry, suggest Harry has “no interest” in returning to the UK or resuming his former royal responsibilities.

It comes amid speculations Harry is open to helping out temporarily if King Charles were to ask. However, this potential assistance comes with apology from Prince William before representing the family in any capacity.

Harrold shared his knowledge about the King’s reaction to Harry’s alleged offer, saying: “I think the King will, if he was to ask him to come back and support or be involved, he wouldn’t want him dilly dallying and would want him focused on royal duties.”