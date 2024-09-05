NATIONAL

Cabinet grants special powers to security forces in Balochistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved an amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997, granting special powers to security forces in Balochistan.

The amendment was approved through circulation following a summary submitted by the Ministry of Interior. The move aims to enhance the operational capabilities of security forces in the province, providing them with legal protection to conduct effective counter-terrorism operations.

This decision comes in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

On the night of 25th and 26th August, terrorists carried out over a dozen assaults, killing 21 civilians after checking their identity cards. Additionally, several personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC) and Pakistan Army were martyred.

The amendment is expected to bolster security efforts in the region and respond more effectively to the increasing threat of terrorism.

