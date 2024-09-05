Ameer Balaj case: Fresh twist in Teefi Butt brother-in-law murder investigation

Lahore police have completed the geo-fencing of the crime scene of murder of the brother-in-law of Teefi Butt — the accused in the Amir Balaj murder case —and suspicious calls are being shortlisted after geo-fencing.

The geo fencing was completed of the crime scene and the adjacent areas. The victim was shot dead in a broad day light promoting the gang war in the at metropolis busiest road Canal Road.

Police said they have contacted to record the statement of the plaintiff’s case and the witness’s wife of the victim.

The statement of Javed Butt’s wife could not be recorded, police said

The accused named in the case are still missing from the scene after the incident, police said.

A detailed eyewitness account is needed to build a sketch of the shooters, police said Police conducted a raid to arrest the accused while no suspect has been arrested yet.