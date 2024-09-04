SHC expresses discontent over reports on missing persons

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has openly expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing efforts to recover missing persons, highlighting a significant lack of progress in these cases.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto voiced frustration, particularly noting that despite 13 years of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) meetings, the outcomes have been minimal.

During the proceedings, Justice Phulpoto remarked that the numerous sessions often concluded with merely tea being served, suggesting a lack of serious engagement.

He pointed out the anguish of elderly people who have been suffering for years, likely cursing the authorities for their inefficiency.

Justice Phulpoto criticized the police’s inability to determine who is responsible for the disappearances and warned that continued poor performance might result in jail sentences for some officials. He stressed that a more honest effort from the police could have resolved the issue by now.

The court has summoned the head of the JIT for the next hearing and demanded effective measures for the recovery of missing citizens, including Syed Arif and Syed Abbas Shah.

Additionally, the Sindh High Court has requested a comprehensive report from federal government agencies within four weeks and adjourned the case.