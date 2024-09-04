Entertainment

Royal Family’s exclusive plans for Queen’s death anniversary revealed

CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Queen Elizabeth II is seen at the Chichester Theatre while visiting West Sussex on November 30, 2017 in Chichester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

An ex-royal butler has shared exclusive insights into how the Royal Family is set to observe the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Paul Burrell, who served as Princess Diana’s butler, revealed that the royals will gather at Balmoral for a private and poignant commemoration on September 8th.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Burrell expressed his belief that the choice of Balmoral for this solemn occasion is deeply symbolic.

“It was so fitting that she passed away at Balmoral,” he noted.

“It was the place she cherished most, where she and Prince Philip created countless joyful memories with their family.”

Burrell further emphasized the significance of Balmoral, describing how “time stands still” for the royal family in the Scottish estate.

The Queen will be “remembered around every corner” of the beloved residence, making the anniversary a deeply personal and reflective moment for the Royals.

