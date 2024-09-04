Kate Middleton all set to break 1000-year history as queen

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will make history when she becomes a queen as “commoner”, it has been reported.

According to a report by the In Touch Weekly, Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing to take over the throne much earlier than anticipated amid King Charles health worries.

The outlet quoted sources as claiming, “Charles is coming to terms with the fact that he can’t fulfill his duties as well as before, and he’s adjusted his diary accordingly.”

There are even bigger changes ahead at palace, the source said and added “No one expects his reign to last much longer, especially because his health could take a dramatic turn for the worse at any time.

“Stepping down now would be the best decision for the monarchy.”

Amid these claims, the source told the publication, “Kate, in particular, has given a lot of thought to her new position and has consulted with her husband and multiple advisers about implementing her ideas.”

The insider added of Kate as the first “commoner” to take the throne in nearly 1,000 years. “These discussions, along with years of experience as a royal, have been instrumental in the making of a modern queen.”

The outlet also shared its story on Instagram page and captioned it, “Kate Middleton will be the first “commoner” to take the throne in nearly 1,000 years, and is ready to change things up in the palace.”