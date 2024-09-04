Dubai business tycoon sues Norwegian tabloid for defamation

DUBAI: Dubai-based business tycoon Umar Farooq Zahoor has sued Norwegian right-wing Verdens Gang (VG) tabloid and its reporter Rolf John Widerøe for publishing a defamatory and vindictive article on him, by deliberately lying and concealing facts to harm his reputation and services for Pakistan in the form of bringing millions of Dollars in direct foreign investment to Pakistan.

According to a copy of the defamation letter sent to the paper over the article published by the reporter Rolf John Widerøe, business tycoon Zahoor’s lawyers have accused the paper of Islamophobia, racism and xenophobia for making several false allegations including that President Asif Ali Zardari, on behalf of the State of Pakistan, had approved the second highest civilian award Hilal-e-Imtiaz for Umar Farooq for his crucial role in the Toshakhana case involving former prime minister Imran Khan and the misappropriation of gifts from the state repository.

The lawsuit alleges that the Norwegian tabloid deliberately spread falsehoods and concealed facts to damage Zahoor’s reputation and undermine his contributions to Pakistan’s economy through significant foreign investments.

Umar Farooq Zahoor — a Dubai-based business tycoon has therefore, taken legal action against the Norwegian right-wing tabloid Verdens Gang (VG) and its reporter Rolf John Widerøe, accusing them of publishing a defamatory and vindictive article.

The defamation letter, addressed to VG, sent by Zaheer’s lawyers accused the tabloid of Islamophobia, racism, and xenophobia. It criticises VG for falsely claiming that President Asif Ali Zardari approved the Hilal-e-Imtiaz award for Zahoor in recognition of his role in the Toshakhana case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The letter clarifies that Zahoor was nominated for the award due to his substantial contributions, including bringing hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign investment to Pakistan.

The letter further accuses VG of a sustained campaign against Zahoor over the past fifteen years, driven by racism and personal grievances. It argues that the tabloid’s article is part of a broader effort to tarnish Zahoor’s reputation and discredit his achievements, which include being awarded medals of honour by the President of Equatorial Guinea for his role in opening a power plant.

Zahoor’s legal team also addresses VG’s coverage of the Nordea Bank Norway fraud case. They argue that VG has ignored critical facts, such as Zahoor’s move to Dubai in 2005 and his non-involvement in the alleged fraud. The lawsuit highlights that the investigation into Zahoor was closed in 2013 due to lack of evidence, a fact VG allegedly omitted.

The lawsuit also refutes VG’s claims about Zahoor’s involvement in the case, citing that INTERPOL reviewed and deleted his Red Warrant after thorough investigation. It accuses VG of misrepresenting facts related to Zahoor’s involvement in Ghana’s gas turbine project, noting that independent audits cleared the deal.

Additionally, Zahoor’s legal team points out that the tabloid failed to disclose that the presiding judge, Arild Nesdal, who made critical remarks about Zahoor, was convicted of child pornography offences. They argue that VG’s omission of this fact reflects a deliberate attempt to malign Zahoor.

The lawsuit demands that VG immediately retract the defamatory article and issue a public apology. It warns that failure to comply will result in criminal and civil actions against both the tabloid and its reporter. Zahoor’s legal team emphasises his exemplary reputation in business and philanthropy, noting his significant contributions to multiple countries and his esteemed status in the diplomatic community.

Zahoor, honoured with Pakistan’s civil awards for his distinguished services, is recognised for his efforts in advancing Pakistan’s economic interests through foreign investment, further underscoring the gravity of the alleged defamation.