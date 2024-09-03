US soldiers assaulted in western Turkey | Video

On Monday, a nationalist Turkish youth group physically assaulted two U.S. soldiers in western Turkey, according to statements from both the U.S. Embassy in Turkey and the local governor’s office. The incident, which occurred in the Konak district of Izmir, led to the detention of 15 assailants. The Izmir governor’s office reported that members of the Turkey Youth Union (TGB), the youth wing of the nationalist opposition Vatan Party, carried out the attack on two U.S. soldiers who were dressed in civilian clothes. The situation escalated when five additional U.S. soldiers, witnessing the assault, intervened. Local police quickly stepped in, detaining all 15 attackers and launching an investigation into the incident. A White House spokesperson expressed concern over the assault, stating that Washington was “troubled” by the event but appreciated the swift action taken by Turkish authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

The U.S. Embassy in Turkey also confirmed the attack, assuring that the U.S. soldiers were now safe. “We can confirm reports that U.S. service members embarked aboard the USS Wasp were the victims of an assault in Izmir today, and are now safe,” the embassy stated on the social media platform X.

Earlier in the day, the TGB had posted a video on X showing a group of people holding down a man on the street and placing a white hood over his head while shouting slogans. The group claimed the man was a soldier from the USS Wasp, an amphibious assault ship currently visiting the Aegean coastal town of Izmir.

In a provocative statement, the TGB declared, “U.S. soldiers who carry the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands cannot dirty our country. Every time you step foot in these lands, we will meet you the way you deserve.”