Govt employees restricted from using, engaging on social media

The federal government has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the misuse of social media, in a move to regulate their use by government employees.

The decision comes after growing concerns about the inappropriate use of social media platforms by civil servants, which the government believes could have serious implications for national security and public trust.

The Cabinet Secretariat has formally issued the SOPs, which outline strict guidelines for the conduct of government employees on social media. Instructions have also been issued for effective implementation of the guidelines for government employees.

According to the new rules, government employees are prohibited from participating in any social media discussions that involve political opinions. Moreover, employees will not be allowed to appear on any media platform without prior permission from the government.

The SOPs further stipulate that official information and memos must not be shared with unauthorized personnel, whether they are government employees or private individuals. Additionally, commenting on government-related opinions or discussions in the media is now strictly forbidden. Discussions touching upon national security or relations with friendly countries are particularly off-limits.

Despite the existing legal framework, there have been numerous instances of government employees engaging on social media without proper authorization, leading to the need for tighter controls. The guidelines also bar civil servants from publicly expressing any affiliation with political parties and prohibit business promotions on social media without prior government approval.

The government has warned that any violation of these guidelines will be considered misconduct, with disciplinary action to follow for those who fail to adhere to the new code of conduct. The Cabinet Division has sent a letter outlining these instructions to all government departments, emphasizing the importance of effective implementation of the SOPs.