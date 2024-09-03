Fawad Chaudhry calls for grand national dialogue to ease political tensions

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry emphasized on Tuesday that a grand national dialogue is essential to reduce political tensions in Pakistan.

He stated that both PTI founder Imran Khan and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are open to talks and suggested that the establishment should also be receptive to dialogue.

Speaking to the media after his hearing in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case, Chaudhry criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers, claiming they are far from matching Khan’s political stature.

He noted that despite numerous restrictions, people voted for PTI on February 8.

Chaudhry accused the current government of undermining the country’s global standing and criticized its economic policies, particularly its reliance on the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He urged the ECP to adopt a more lenient approach towards him and Khan, arguing that the country is struggling without Khan’s leadership.

He advocated for a comprehensive political dialogue among all stakeholders, asserting that this is the key to resolving the nation’s issues.

Additionally, Chaudhry took a jab at the Pakistan Cricket Team’s poor performance in Test matches, suggesting that people should hope Bangladeshi batsmen are unable to perform, linking the team’s struggles to the government’s performance.