E-learning: How to go online 

The term eLearning was used by Elliott Masie in November 1999 for the first time. While delivering a speech at a Tech Learn Conference in the USA, Masie stated that we are now stepping into e-learning. He further explained, “eLearning is the use of network technology to design, deliver, select, administer, and extend learning”. E-learning in other words is an online education, training and knowledge sharing over the internet.

E-learning can take place anywhere, anytime with electronic gadgets and it can be utilized in various settings such as skill development, continuing professional development, corporate training, or academic education. The term e-learning got immense acceleration in the era of the covid-19 pandemic when education went viral online and ways of education transformed from traditional learning to online learning. During this pandemic time, learning has been facilitated by the widespread adoption of computer and internet technology.

The world has seen a surge in mobile devices in the early 2000s, and it has been transformed in many shapes like smartphones and tablets. Earlier mobile phones were used to make a call, SMS and with a few other functions, however, today mobile phones are gadgets with diverse features like calls, texts, social media applications, multimedia files and so many other things. Mobile devices are now a source of e-learning for general education as well as for business activities.

In today’s era of information technology, many companies from large enterprises to small startup use e-learning. E-learning has become the most common activity to upgrade education, to learn new skills and to train their employees in different disciplines. The days are gone when people used traditional methods of learning (such as in-person classes), now digital tools have transformed the learning attitude of our youngsters.

Generation Y, which was born between 1980 and 1994 preferred the traditional way of learning, But Generation Z, born between 1995 and 2012, preferred hybrid ways of learning (Digital+printed resources). Generation Alpha, born between 2013 -and 2025, solely rely on digital documents like PDFs, Multimedia files and other electronic gadgets.

Some people have the view that there are 10 types of e-learning, those are Asynchronous Online Learning, which is the most common type of e-learning that offers full leverage to the learners; under this learning, the learners access online material to complete their assignment based on anytime from anywhere. The learners sometimes access learning resources through the Learning Management System (LMS). Here the learner relies on pre-recorded lectures, and online discussion forums without having to participate in live sessions.

The second type of e-learning is Synchronous Online Learning, where the learner interacts with instructors and peers. Web conferencing and Zoom meetings are popular examples of this kind of learning. Every learner comes online regardless of their location and everyone participates in this kind of learning at the same time as everyone else.

Unlike traditional learning, in online learning people always feel isolated which is bad for their health and mental capacity. Extended periods of reading in an online environment can strain the body, affecting eyesight and spinal health, and leading to various health issues. E-learning presents both advantages and disadvantages. With this in mind, individuals have the choice between online and traditional learning methods.

The third type of e-learning is blended learning which offers face-to-face instruction to each participant. Such kind of learning is useful for employees who aspire to enhance their skills with a bit of real-time guidance. The fourth type of e-learning is very common learning known as mobile learning. Here individuals share their knowledge through mobile or smartphones, and the readers then access these readings via mobile or tablets without any hesitation or limitations.

The fifth type of e-learning is gamification which is the most common learning for the alpha generation. Under this learning, the youngster uses games for the learning process to overcome the mental barrier to make the learning journey more fun. Some common examples of this learning are leaderboards, points systems, rewards and more.

The sixth most common type of e-learning is microlearning, where the instructor gives the learner a module of information to solve. Such kind of learning only lasts around two to four minutes to hone their learning skills. The seventh type of learning is virtual reality learning. This kind of learning is an innovative way of learning, where the learners are given a device of Virtual reality to learn online in the most effective ways without risks associated with real-world practices. Here the learner gets into some other classes held in advanced countries and participates in them like in the real world. This kind of learning has been striving in Western countries, but so far very few organizations in developing countries have stepped into it.

The video-based learning is the most common type of learning in the present century, where learners get insightful information from videos. Under this kind of learning the learner is free to gain knowledge of complex topics through hearing and seeing. The ninth most common type of e-learning is learning through podcasting. This kind of learning has gained immense recognition in the present century, as podcasting offers diverse topics using digital audio to inform individuals in a common society. Here the learners get advice from experts in their discipline in more convenient ways.

Last but not least, social learning has become the most common type of learning in contemporary society. Under this learning people go to online forums, social media channels and chat rooms and interact with each other to exchange ideas and much more.

E-learning offers both prospects and challenges in Time Management. Every online learning requires effective time management to read at least three to four hours in a day to pursue academic excellence. Technical difficulties are yet other factors for online learning, low-speed internet, and outdated gadgets are a few crucial factors. The biggest hurdle for online learning is distraction while studying online, as such distraction diverts individuals’ attention from the studious learning. Lack of motivation from the learner is also a big challenge, as learners must be studious with both physical and mental skills.

Digital literacy is yet another common challenge for online learning. E-learning requires computer skills and knowledge of various software. Technological barriers are the most common challenges for e-learning because the people in the Y generation do not know that much about technology, and such kinds of technology barriers affect e-learning.

