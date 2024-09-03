China school bus crashes into crowd killing 11 people, including students

A tragic incident occurred in China’s Shandong province where a school bus plowed into a crowd, killing at least 11 people, including five students, according to reports from a private news outlet. Several others were injured, with one person currently in critical condition.

The incident took place outside a school in Tai’an city, where the bus reportedly rammed into students and parents standing at the school gates. State media reports that the driver “lost control” of the vehicle and has since been taken into custody as police investigate the cause. It remains unclear whether the incident was intentional.

State media confirmed that among the deceased are six parents and five students, and 12 others are in stable condition. Disturbing images and videos circulating on social media depict people trapped under the vehicle.

This tragic event comes just days after students returned to school for the new academic year. Unfortunately, deadly traffic accidents are not uncommon in China. In a similar incident in July, a vehicle crashed into a group of pedestrians in Changsha, killing eight and injuring several others.