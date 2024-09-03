Entertainment

Buckingham Palace releases statement amid Prince Harry’s reconciliation plans

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 23: In this image released on September 23, King Charles III carries out official government duties from his red box in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, London.

Buckingham Palace has released its first statement amid reports Prince Harry is planning to reconcile with Prince William, King Charles and other members of the royal family.

The Daily Mail, citing insiders, reported that Prince Harry has asked former aides to help plot return from his US exile in first stage of ‘rehabilitation’ strategy.

The report also claimed Harry’s friends have vowed to help smooth path back and dubbed it ‘Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold’

Amid these claims, the palace shared a statement on its social media handles.

Sharing the photos of King Charles, the palace revealed, “This weekend, The King visited the Royal Horticultural Society of Aberdeen’s Flower Show at Duthie Park.

“Marking the 200th anniversary of the summer flower show, The King met exhibitors and RHSA members, and viewed floral displays, including vegetables entered in the National Vegetable Society Scottish Group competition.”

The statement further reads, “Earlier this year, His Majesty became the official patron of RHS Aberdeen, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his late grandfather, King George VI.”

