Sindh police recover five missing individuals from Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Police on Monday submitted a report to the Sindh High Court (SHC), claiming they have located and recovered five missing persons from Karachi.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto presided over the hearing of petitions related to missing persons at the SHC. Government lawyers and police officials attended the proceedings.

In the report, the police stated that they had recovered five individuals from various areas of Karachi, including a young girl. The report mentioned that the girl, Tanya, had voluntarily married, while the other four individuals—Khadim, Hamad, Umair Aziz, and Moiz—had returned home.

Following the report, the SHC dismissed the petitions concerning the recovery of these five individuals.

The court instructed authorities to accelerate their efforts in finding the remaining missing persons, particularly the child, Farwa. The court also emphasized the need to support the families of missing children and ensure their safe recovery.

During the hearing, the government lawyer pointed out that some families were not in contact with the police and had not attended Joint Investigation Team (JIT) meetings.

The court urged the police to continue searching for missing persons, even if their families were not actively pursuing their cases.

Additionally, the court directed law enforcement and government officials to utilize modern technology in their search for missing citizens.