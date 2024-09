The principle of one-man-one-vote is flawed. How can a highly educated person have the same vote as someone who has never gone to school? Ironically, I have seen cats and dogs that are smarter than most people working in government departments. So, should the system also allow them to vote in the elections? Or, for the sake of having a better and progressive Pakistan, would it not be appropriate to revisit the matter?

SHAKIR LAKHANI

KARACHI