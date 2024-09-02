Prince William, King Charles take major step against Prince Harry

Prince William and King Charles are gearing up to take a drastic step against Prince Harry after the Duke paid a secret visit to the UK to attend his uncle’s funeral.

According to a new report, William and Charles might strip Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, of their royal titles as they use them to promote their personal brand.

Following their ‘faux-royal’ tours to Nigeria and Colombia, the royal family is said to be seething, as there are rumors that the couple is planning to embark on more unofficial tours.

Despite being “frozen out” by the palace, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are determined to make their mark and believe their tours have benefits for the countries they visit.

“They aren’t the type to let negativity win. If anything, it’s only made them determined to take on more tours. They want to get out there and make their mark. It’s great for them, and plenty of people have said there are benefits for the countries they visit,” the insider told In Touch Weekly.

They added, “It’s the palace that has the problem — and they’ve frozen them both out, so why should they even care at this point?”

The source said that Harry and Meghan’s recent trip has reignited discussions about stripping them of their titles.

However, the insider said that King Charles and Prince William are wary of taking action that could be seen as “futile.”

“The entitlement is so blatant, it’s hard to stomach,” the insider explained. “It’s no wonder Charles and William are furious and trying to find a way to put a stop to it.”

“For a time, they were trying to ignore it, but if Harry and Meghan keep this up, it’s hard to imagine they won’t take a further stand.”