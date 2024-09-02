Prince Harry breaks Meghan Markle’s heart with decision in favour of royals

The Sun reported that the former working royal is “feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home.”

While discussing the California-based couple’s latest trip to Colombia, an insider revealed that the Suits actress was “comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background.”

Harry’s move to “carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK” and his desire to “seek counsel from old friends and associates” might have been difficult for Meghan to process.

Previously, several sources shared that the mother-of-two would never step foot in England after making shocking claims against the key members of the royal family.