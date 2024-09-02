Entertainment

Prince Harry breaks Meghan Markle’s heart with decision in favour of royals

By Agencies

Prince Harry has made a significant decision as his feelings of loneliness in his marriage to Meghan Markle continue to grow.

The Duke of Sussex is seemingly putting efforts into reconnecting with his old pals back in the UK in order to reconcile with the royal family.

Previous article
CJP Qazi Faez Isa declined extension in service: Rana Sanaullah
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Balaj Tipu murder case: Tefi Butt brother-in-law killed in Lahore

A new twist occurred in Amir Balaj case wherein unknown assailants opened fire shots and shot dead Javed Butt in a firing incident on...

Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Man flashes women during Kolkata protests

Fans disappointed with Munna’s return in ‘Mirzapur 3’ bonus episode

Prince Harry finally sends apology to King Charles, William after reunion

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.