Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s remand extended in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: The judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, has been extended until September 16 in the new Toshakhana reference case.

The decision was made by Judge Nasir Javed of the Islamabad Accountability Court during a hearing on Monday.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi appeared in court alongside their legal team. The court granted the remand extension after reviewing the arguments presented by both parties.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor requested the judicial records of the old Toshakhana reference. However, the court dismissed the request after considering the arguments.

The court will also hear the bail applications of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi on September 6, in connection with the new Toshakhana reference.

The accountability watchdog has arrested the PTI supremo and his wife in a new Toshakhana reference earlier in July this year.

In the new NAB reference, the couple is accused of purchasing a jewelry set from the Toshakhana and selling it. The set is valued at Rs75 million.