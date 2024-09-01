PTI to expose culprits of May 9 riots after coming into power, says Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor for Information Barrister Dr. Saif berated the PML-N led incumbent government saying it had nothing to do to stay in limelight except discussing May 9 and PTI founder Imran Khan.

The PTI leader gave a response to Ahsan Iqbal’s statements that Imran Khan had to repent for May 9 riots and wouldn’t be granted NRO.

Barrister Saif responded that the fake government must resign and seek apology from PTI for the May 9 fiasco, they discussed May 9 when they didn’t find any space in the media.

KP information advisor boasted that the public gave a response on May 9 by giving a mandate to PTI on February 8 with trust.

All PML-N leaders including Ahsan Iqbal had no credibility, sitting in the parliament with the support of Form-47 and election commissioner.

He informed that Imran Khan had stressed for judicial commission on the May 9 incident many times but they hadn’t made yet as a guilty conscience needed no accuser.

He added that the judicial inquiry would reveal what were the real motives behind May 9 riots.

Barrister Saif accused the political opponents for staging May 9 to eliminate PTI but they couldn’t succeed in their nefarious aims instead PTI strengthened more.

The PTI leader insisted on exposing the perpetrators behind the May 9 riots after coming into power.