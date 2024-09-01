Prince William delivers epic snub to Prince Harry’s emotional appeal

Prince William’s response to Prince Harry’s attempts at reconciliation has been revealed by senior royal expert Hugo Vickers. Reports indicate that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has shown a desire to mend his strained relationships within the royal family, particularly with his brother, Prince William.

The potential for reconciliation became a topic of discussion following Harry’s unexpected appearance at a memorial service for their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk. Despite being under the same roof, the royal brothers did not exchange words, sparking speculation about the future of their relationship.

However, according to Hugo Vickers, a royal historian, Prince William is unlikely to resolve his differences with Harry in the near future. Vickers told *The Sun* that William remains deeply upset, particularly because of the impact Harry’s actions have had on the family, especially on his wife, Kate Middleton.

“They have been in the same room, if I can put it like that, on several occasions. But this doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s going to be a reconciliation,” Vickers explained. He added that Prince William is “very annoyed” and “tends to be rather unforgiving,” suggesting that significant effort would be required for any reconciliation to take place.

Vickers noted that while reconciliation is always a possibility, it is unlikely to happen soon, given the depth of the rift between the brothers.