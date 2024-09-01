Prince Andrew’s plan to beat King Charles in royal lodge battle revealed

Prince Andrew is reportedly defying King Charles’ insistence that he vacates Royal Lodge, the 30-room historic Windsor mansion he has called home for the past two decades. A friend of the prince told The Daily Beast that Andrew intends to “sit tight and run out the clock,” leveraging the fact that he has a legal lease on the property, which is valid for over 50 more years and can be passed on to his children.

The friend emphasized that Andrew has no ill will towards his brother and wants him to “live long and prosper,” but they also pointed out that Andrew is aware of the age difference between them and the rumors surrounding Charles’ health. The friend suggested that Andrew’s loyalty to the monarchy remains strong, but he is perplexed by why Charles is so intent on creating what they see as an unnecessary distraction at this point in his reign.

Recently, it was reported that Charles had informed Andrew’s 10-member security team, which he privately funds, that their contract would not be renewed this fall. This move is seen as part of a broader strategy by the King to pressure Andrew into leaving Royal Lodge. A friend of King Charles confirmed that the monarch is “utterly determined” to see Andrew vacate the property, comparing the situation to a siege, with Charles prepared to “starve Andrew out” by cutting off all financial support if necessary.

If Andrew were to move to Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it would eliminate the need for additional security since Frogmore is within the core royal estate at Windsor. However, friends of Andrew have previously suggested that the withdrawal of security at Royal Lodge will not compel him to leave, as he would instead rely on standard police protection, which he believes should suffice to ensure his safety.

Andrew Lownie, a historian and expert on Prince Andrew, noted that the prince has “plenty of money” from his business dealings in the Middle East, implying that he is not financially dependent on his brother’s support. The reason behind Charles’ eagerness to reclaim Royal Lodge remains unclear, though there have been speculations that the King might want the property to serve as a grand dowager house for Queen Camilla after his death.

While the property was once thought to be earmarked for Prince William and Princess Kate, sources have indicated that the couple is content with their current living arrangements, which include Adelaide Cottage near Windsor Castle, a palatial London apartment, and a grand manor house in Norfolk.

Both Andrew and Charles are currently in Scotland, though it is unclear if they have discussed the matter. Reports suggest that Charles is staying at his private residence on the Balmoral estate, Birkhall, and is not staying with the rest of the family at Balmoral Castle.

The renewed efforts to remove Andrew from Royal Lodge come shortly after Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s ex-wife, hinted in an interview with HOLA TV that they have no plans to leave the property, dismissing media reports to the contrary.

A former courtier commented on the situation, describing it as a “mess” and noting that the public dispute is not benefiting the King. The courtier suggested that ultimately, Andrew might have to be offered something in exchange for surrendering the lease to Royal Lodge.