PML-N faces internal division over dialogue strategy with opposition

ISLAMABAD: The internal dynamics within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are showing signs of strain as the party faces division over its approach to dialogues with opposition parties in the National Assembly.

This discord centers around differing views on whether to impose conditions for these talks, a crucial strategy decision that could influence the party’s future political trajectory.

The controversy was sparked by statements from senior party leaders and federal ministers, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif, who advocated setting specific preconditions for engaging with the opposition.

These conditions, they argue, are necessary to frame the dialogues constructively.

However, this stance has not been universally welcomed within the party ranks, with some leaders and party members expressing concerns that such conditions could further complicate the political landscape and alienate opposition groups.

Sources close to the PML-N leadership indicate a growing faction within the party that advocates for unconditional talks, aligning with the views of PML-N president Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif, along with other senior party members, is said to believe that removing barriers to dialogue could foster a more open and productive political environment, potentially leading to breakthroughs in longstanding impasses.

Further complicating the internal debate, the statements by Iqbal and Asif have garnered support from a key government personality, hinting at possible alignments and power blocs within the party that support a more conditional approach to political negotiations.

This division represents a significant challenge for PML-N as it navigates its strategies to deal with a robust and often contentious opposition.

In a notable public statement, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal addressed the potential for discussions between PTI, the primary opposition party, and the military.

During an interview with Voice of America, Iqbal remarked that the military had no intention of interfering in politics again, implicitly referencing past interactions between PTI and the military that have stirred controversy.

Iqbal posed rhetorical questions about the nature of such discussions and criticized PTI’s political tactics, which he argued were harming the state’s interests.

Iqbal’s criticism extended to suggesting that PTI owes an apology to the nation and its institutions, a move he believes could potentially open new doors for them in the political arena. His remarks underscore the tense relations between PML-N and PTI, particularly against the backdrop of PTI’s aggressive political strategies and the government’s accusations against them.

Earlier on Saturday, these internal tensions within PML-N were publicly highlighted when Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif explicitly opposed any negotiations with PTI.

Speaking to reporters after attending a strategic meeting led by Nawaz Sharif, Asif clarified his position against engaging in dialogue with PTI, distancing himself from any committees that might facilitate such talks through intermediaries like Mahmood Khan Achakzai of TTAP.

This stance by Asif not only reflects his personal political strategy but also signals a broader disagreement within the party about how to handle opposition engagement.

The backdrop to these internal party conflicts includes recent governmental hints at possibly banning PTI, which has added to the already volatile political climate. This was paralleled by a dialogue offer from Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, who called the PTI leadership “anti-state” and urged them to cooperate with the government to address the country’s crises.

However, Malik’s offer was met with skepticism from PTI, with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan accusing the government of having double standards—highlighting ongoing arrests and crackdowns on PTI members while simultaneously extending offers for dialogue.

These complex dynamics illustrate the challenging political landscape in Pakistan, where PML-N is grappling not only with external opposition but also with internal divisions on how best to engage with it.

The party’s ability to unify its approach to dialogues with the opposition will be crucial in determining its effectiveness in navigating the myriad political challenges it faces.