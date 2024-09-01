Peshawar becomes epicenter of mpox in Pakistan as fourth case is detected

Pakistan’s efforts to combat mpox have intensified as Peshawar reported its fourth case on Sunday, raising concerns that the city might be emerging as a potential hotspot for the virus.

The latest case involves a 47-year-old man who tested positive after being isolated by Border Health Services on August 29. He had recently returned from the Gulf region, which has heightened worries about the virus spreading through travelers arriving from the Middle East.

“This is the fifth case of mpox reported in the country this year, and the fourth since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global health emergency,” said Dr. Shabana Saleem, Federal Director General of Health, on Sunday.

Dr. Saleem expressed serious concerns over the re-emergence of the virus in Peshawar, stressing the urgency of immediate action to prevent further transmission.

She highlighted the need for heightened vigilance, particularly noting that all recent cases have involved individuals with a travel history to the Gulf region, with Saudi Arabia identified as a likely source of exposure.

“Peshawar seems to be becoming a focal point for mpox cases,” Dr. Saleem stated. “This trend is deeply concerning, and we are intensifying our efforts to prevent the virus from spreading further.”

In response to the growing threat, authorities have significantly increased measures to contain the virus, including the implementation of rigorous screening protocols at all airports.

“We are leaving no stone unturned. Effective screening systems are in place across the country,” Dr. Saleem assured, emphasizing the government’s dedication to protecting public health.

Collaboration between federal and provincial health officials has been strengthened to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that all necessary measures are taken promptly.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that all preventive measures are in place and functioning effectively,” Dr. Saleem added. “The Ministry of Health is continuously monitoring the situation and stands ready to respond to any developments immediately.”

The rise in mpox cases in Peshawar has sparked concern among health experts and the general public, leading to calls for greater awareness and stricter travel guidelines.

Dr. Saleem urged the public to remain vigilant and to adhere to health advisories, particularly for those returning from high-risk regions.

“Public cooperation is essential in preventing the spread of mpox,” she cautioned. “Together, we can stop this virus before it gains a stronger foothold.”