NATIONAL

NAB moves to seize properties of PTI’s Zulfi in £190m corruption case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed a petition in an accountability court to seek the seizure of properties owned by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari.

According to the petition, Bukhari has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court, prompting the request for the confiscation of his assets. These include 34 kanals of land in Islamabad and 1,300 kanals in Attock.

This legal action is part of the broader proceedings related to the £190 million case, which also implicates former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Farah Gogi, and Shehzad Akbar. Notably, Farah Gogi and Shehzad Akbar, like Zulfi Bukhari, have not appeared before the court in this case.

The origins of the £190 million case involve allegations of significant financial misconduct involving top political figures in Pakistan.

The case centers around accusations of laundering substantial sums of money, purportedly linked to public funds and development projects.

The case has attracted widespread attention due to the high profile of the individuals involved and the substantial amounts of money in question.

As the legal proceedings continue, NAB is pressing for stringent measures against the accused, including asset seizures to potentially recover misappropriated funds.

Previous article
2 children among 3 dead after falling into 10-foot- deep well in Karachi
Next article
Being beaten by Balochistan
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

The transnational scourge of Afghan narcotics

Historically, Afghanistan has been the epicentre of poppy cultivation and a leading source of the global opiates supply. Even today Afghanistan is considered as...

Justice for fisherfolk

Taliban commits continued global dialogue despite strict new ‘morality’ legislation

Schumer’s ‘No Kings Act’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.