Monsoon rains expected from Sept 2 to 5 across Pakistan, says NDMA

By Staff Report
A villager carrying a 'charpai', a traditional bed, wades through flood waters following monsoon rainfalls in Jaffarabad district in Balochistan province on August 24, 2022. - Record monsoon rains were causing a "catastrophe of epic scale", Pakistan's Climate Change Minister said August 24, announcing an international appeal for help in dealing with floods that have killed more than 800 people since June. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory stating that monsoon rains will continue across Pakistan from September 2 to 5.

The authority has warned of flooding in low-lying areas and urban flooding.

According to the National Emergencies Operations Centre, the monsoon rain system is expected to affect various regions during this period, with moderate rainfall likely in northeastern Punjab. Light rain is anticipated in areas including Pothohar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the Malakand and Hazara divisions, may experience light to heavy rainfall, while regions in Balochistan, including the Qalat division, Quetta, Pishin, and the Kirthar and Koh Suleiman ranges, are also likely to see light to heavy showers.

The advisory noted that light to moderate rainfall is expected in northern Sindh. The rains could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, urban flooding, and other associated risks during the monsoon season.

The NDMA urged the public to stay informed about weather updates and alerts. Residents in vulnerable areas are advised to take precautionary measures and follow the guidance of local authorities. The NDMA has instructed all relevant departments to remain alert and implement safety measures for the public.

Manchhar Lake water level surges to RL-117 with Kachho floods
PTI to expose culprits of May 9 riots after coming into power, says Barrister Saif
