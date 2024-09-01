Monsoon rains expected from Sept 2 to 5 across Pakistan, says NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory stating that monsoon rains will continue across Pakistan from September 2 to 5.

The authority has warned of flooding in low-lying areas and urban flooding.

According to the National Emergencies Operations Centre, the monsoon rain system is expected to affect various regions during this period, with moderate rainfall likely in northeastern Punjab. Light rain is anticipated in areas including Pothohar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the Malakand and Hazara divisions, may experience light to heavy rainfall, while regions in Balochistan, including the Qalat division, Quetta, Pishin, and the Kirthar and Koh Suleiman ranges, are also likely to see light to heavy showers.

The advisory noted that light to moderate rainfall is expected in northern Sindh. The rains could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, urban flooding, and other associated risks during the monsoon season.

The NDMA urged the public to stay informed about weather updates and alerts. Residents in vulnerable areas are advised to take precautionary measures and follow the guidance of local authorities. The NDMA has instructed all relevant departments to remain alert and implement safety measures for the public.