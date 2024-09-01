JI to unite public against feudalism and corruption, says Hafiz Naeem

LAHORE: Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, has vowed to unite the public to challenge the “oppressive feudal lords and corrupt capitalists,” rejecting any divisions based on ethnicity.

Speaking at the launch of the membership campaign and a community breakfast in Johar Town, Lahore on Sunday, Rehman said, “Pakistan does not belong to any general, bureaucrat, or politician. The state is defined by its people, not by the military or judiciary.”

He criticised the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), claiming they were entrenched in power since 1947 based on wealth rather than democratic principles.

Prominent party leaders including Secretary General Ameerul Azeem, Secretary Information Qaiser Sharif, and other regional heads were present at the event.

Rehman emphasised Jamaat-e-Islami’s commitment to peaceful political resistance, urging the people of Balochistan to fight their case at Minar-e-Pakistan. “Today, we officially launch the second phase of the Haq Do Awam Ko (Give People Their Rights) movement,” he announced. “I invite everyone to join Jamaat-e-Islami, become our allies in ending injustice, establishing justice, and dismantling the class system.”

He stated that Jamaat-e-Islami is the only party truly representing the people, advocating for basic rights, and prioritising public service. He criticised both the government and the opposition for having the same agenda of waiting for their turn to loot the country.

“The situation has become so severe that educational institutions have turned into drug dens, 26 million children are out of school, and 74% of youth want to leave the country,” Rehman warned. He highlighted rising inflation, unemployment, and lack of access to health and education as critical issues, with electricity bills becoming a burden on citizens.

Rehman urged people not to lose hope and sit at home, declaring that the struggle for rights had begun. “We will speak to students, youth, women, labourers, and farmers, and we will not rest until we secure our rights,” he stated.

Since Pakistan’s inception, Jamaat-e-Islami has been active on all fronts, Rehman claimed, including humanitarian work, youth training, and responding to natural disasters. He announced plans to expand free IT courses under the “Banun Qabil” initiative, with the goal of progressing to degree programmes and advancing Pakistan as a model state.

Addressing women, Rehman said, “Women are a crucial part of society. Various NGOs only focus on specific women’s rights. Jamaat-e-Islami will legislate for women’s protection, education, employment, and dignity.”

He pledged to work on issues such as safe transportation and educational opportunities and asserted that those who deny inheritance rights to women should not be given employment or representation.