Imran Khan’s Oxford chancellor bid labeled ‘affront to women’ in letter to the Guardian

Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has faced significant backlash over his nomination for the position of Oxford University Chancellor. In a letter published in the Observer section of The Guardian, critics have described Khan as a supporter of the Taliban and labeled his candidacy as an insult to women.

The letter argues that Khan’s nomination contradicts the values and traditions of Oxford University, questioning whether someone who has supported the Taliban, endorsed restrictions on women’s education, and referred to Osama bin Laden as a martyr should be considered for such a prestigious role. It also highlights Khan’s past controversial remarks about women’s attire, suggesting that his candidacy disrespects both current and former female graduates of the university.

Further, the letter contends that Khan’s nomination would likely be favored by the Taliban and their sympathizers, making it particularly troubling. Instead, the letter endorses Lady Elish Angiolini as a more suitable candidate for the position. Angiolini, praised for her non-political stance and commitment to making the university more accessible to underprivileged students, is presented as a respected and preferable choice for Oxford’s Chancellor.

The author of the letter draws a comparison between Khan and Andrew Tate, a social media influencer known for his problematic views on women, and questions Khan’s availability for the role given his current 14-year prison sentence. The letter also criticizes Khan’s past praise of China amidst allegations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims and challenges his stance on freedom of expression, suggesting it contradicts the values upheld by the university.

The criticism outlined in the letter has dealt a severe blow to Khan’s candidacy, with experts noting that this public condemnation could significantly impact his chances. This follows reports from The Daily Mail, which had previously noted that Oxford University faced a wave of complaints and serious questions regarding Khan’s suitability for the role, labeling him as a “disgraced” former prime minister.