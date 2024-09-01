Deadlock between PTI and establishment to soon come to an end: Raoof Hasan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan has expressed hope that the ongoing deadlock between the PTI and the establishment will soon come to an end, stating that it is in the best interest of the state.

Speaking in a media interview, Raoof Hasan expressed that the deadlock between the PTI and the military establishemnt should not continue any longer, stressed the importance of initiate talks between the PTI and the military without further delay.

He highlighted that the path to political stability in Pakistan lies in recognizing PTI’s mandate, either through judicial means or fresh elections.

“PTI does not seek to involve the army in politics, engaging in dialogue with the military is necessary, as they currently hold significant power in the country,” Hassan added.

The PTI spokesperson also suggested that a judicial commission should investigate the events of May 9, and if evidence is found, the party would issue an apology.

He acknowledged that some party leaders have personal contacts within the army, which could facilitate future negotiations.

Hasan further mentioned that the PTI founder has been authorized Mahmood Achakzai to negotiate with political parties and, if necessary, with the army.

He further stated that the current government has failed to exert influence over the judiciary, stressing that the government cannot function without judicial support. He also noted a growing independence movement within the judiciary.

Raoof Hassan also dismissed claims of his contacts with anti-national elements, challenging the information minister to provide evidence of such allegations.

He announced that PTI will launch a nationwide movement starting September 8, with rallies planned in all major cities, regardless of whether permission is granted.

He added that more political parties are joining their alliance, with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) agreeing to collaborate on a common strategy.